Police seize loaded handgun after motorcycle crash on Hwy. 401

A 40-year-old man from Toronto is facing weapons charges after police found a loaded handgun at the scene of a crash he was involved in.

On Sunday around 7:14 a.m., officers were called to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in North Dumfries Township just outside Kitchener, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said.

It happened in the eastbound lanes approaching Homer Watson Boulevard.

OPP said the 40-year-old motorcycle rider was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Officers cleared the scene of the crash and found a loaded 9mm handgun, police said.

The rider is now facing nine weapons-related charges including careless storage and possession of a prohibited firearm.