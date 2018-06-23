

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police released two photos Saturday of a man they believe was connected to a homicide in Kitchener.

66-year-old Ronald Chandler was allegedly stabbed to death at 926 Courtland Avenue East on June 18.

Police are looking to speak with a white male who was seen in the area at the time.

He is described as thin and in his late 20s or early 30s, with short, light-coloured hair, and was seen carrying a black backpack and a guitar.