

CTV Kitchener





One man is dead in an incident police are treating as a homicide.

Waterloo Regional Police say the man was found dead at a townhouse complex at 926 Courtland Avenue East around 8:45 p.m. Monday.

Officers had been called to the building in response to an injured person.

Police have not released the man’s name or age.

Investigators are looking to identify and talk to a man who was seen in the area around 926 Courtland around the time of the call to police.

The man is described as being white, thin and likely in his late 20s or early 30s with short, light-coloured hair. Police say he was seen with a black backpack and a guitar.

Anyone with information about the man or the death can contact investigators at 519-570-9777 ext. 8424 or call Crime Stoppers.