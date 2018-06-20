

CTV Kitchener





Police have identified a man who was allegedly stabbed to death in Kitchener Monday night.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, 66-year-old Ronald Chandler was the victim of the attack at 926 Courtland Avenue East.

No arrests have been made in connection with his death, and police say they have not identified any suspects.

Police are looking to talk to a man who was seen in the area around the time of the first call to 911 about Chandler. The man is described as being white, thin and in his late 20s or early 30s, with short, light-coloured hair, and was seen carrying a black backpack and a guitar.