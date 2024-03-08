KITCHENER
    • Police search for suspect after woman allegedly attempts to steal occupied vehicle

    An undated photo of a Wellington County OPP cruiser. (CTV)
    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a woman after a reported attempted vehicle theft in Caledonia.

    Investigators were told a driver parked at a business in the Caledonia Avenue area on March 6 at 5:25 p.m.

    They say the driver left the vehicle running while they got out, but there were other people inside the vehicle.

    An unknown woman climbed inside the vehicle, but quickly took off when she realized it was occupied.

    She is described as a 5’6” white woman with blonde hair.

    Investigators believe she is between 20 – 30 years old and was wearing a black coat.

    The suspect drove away in a stolen black Acura Sports Utility Vehicle with the licence plate DAYZ 179.

    Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.

