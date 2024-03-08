Police search for suspect after woman allegedly attempts to steal occupied vehicle
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a woman after a reported attempted vehicle theft in Caledonia.
Investigators were told a driver parked at a business in the Caledonia Avenue area on March 6 at 5:25 p.m.
They say the driver left the vehicle running while they got out, but there were other people inside the vehicle.
An unknown woman climbed inside the vehicle, but quickly took off when she realized it was occupied.
She is described as a 5’6” white woman with blonde hair.
Investigators believe she is between 20 – 30 years old and was wearing a black coat.
The suspect drove away in a stolen black Acura Sports Utility Vehicle with the licence plate DAYZ 179.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW Canadian filmmaker on how she documented her travels on the world's longest trail
Dianne Whelan spoke with CTV News Channel on Thursday about writing and directing '500 Days in the Wild,' a documentary that follows her six-year journey travelling all 24,000 kilometres of the Trans Canada Trail.
Single dose of LSD provides immediate and lasting relief from anxiety, study says
A clinical trial’s encouraging results won U.S. Food and Drug Administration breakthrough therapy status for an LSD formulation to treat generalized anxiety disorder, Mind Medicine Inc. announced Thursday.
Montreal boy, 17, drowns in ocean waters during swim training in Florida
The body of a Quebec teenager has been found in the Gulf of Mexico. William Zhang, 17, was visiting Florida with his swim team for a swim camp. He did not return to shore at the end of swimming drill on Wednesday morning.
19-year-old charged in killing of 6 people, including 4 children in Barrhaven homicides, Ottawa police say
A mother, her four children, the youngest just two-and-a-half months old, and a family acquaintance have been killed in a "mass killing" at a home in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, Ottawa police say.
Skier dies after falling into tree well at B.C. resort
A 76-year-old man is dead after falling into a tree well while skiing at Red Mountain Resort in British Columbia's southern Interior.
Tim Hortons customers frustrated with defective cups
Twenty Tim Hortons customers across Ontario have come forward with photos and stories of defective cups that collapse or split a short time after the coffee sits and saturates the cup.
Former Fox Chairman Rupert Murdoch, 92, gets engaged
Rupert Murdoch, 92, is engaged, the New York Times reported on Thursday.
Biden using State of the Union to contrast with Trump, sell voters on a second term
Urging voters to reject 'resentment, revenge and retribution,' U.S. President Joe Biden used his State of the Union address Thursday to make his case for a second term to a dispirited electorate and to warn that GOP front-runner Donald Trump would be a dangerous alternative.
TREND LINE Majority of Canadians not even considering voting for the Liberals: Nanos
Fewer Canadians than at almost any point since the party was elected with Justin Trudeau as leader are considering voting for the federal Liberals, according to the latest tracking by Nanos Research.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING How to talk to your kids about the Barrhaven mass killings and other distressing news
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Things to do in Ottawa during the March Break