Hundreds of athletes arrive in Waterloo Region for Special Olympics
The 2024 Special Olympics Ontario Spring Games have arrived in Waterloo Region.
More than 750 athletes from across the province have travelled to the region to compete in five sports: basketball, powerlifting, rhythmic gymnastics, swimming, and 10-pin bowling.
The opening ceremonies are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. tonight at the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex following swimming and rhythmic gymnastics events earlier in the afternoon.
The games were a long time coming, after the region was set to host the games in 2020 before they were abruptly cancelled due to the pandemic.
"The Waterloo Regional Police Service is honoured to host the 2024 Spring Games and to help showcase the hard work and incredible talent of these athletes," Constable John Burke said via a news release. Burke will be acting as the Games Manager on behalf of WRPS. “We have witnessed firsthand the dedication and commitment the athletes have towards their sport, and we are excited to watch them compete and to help turn their dreams into reality."
Spectators are welcome to join in on the fun and cheer the athletes on over the next four days. A schedule of events, including opening and closing ceremonies, can be found online.
This comes as Brantford, Brant County, and Six Nations prepares to host the summer games next year.
