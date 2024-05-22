Maple Leaf Foods closing its Brantford, Ont. plant

Maple Leaf Foods announced Wednesday that it is closing its Brantford, Ont. plant in early 2025.

The Canning Street facility was built in 1899 and then rebuilt after a fire in the 1940s.

In a media release, the company said they determined that the building, which is now more than a century old, “would likely require significant ongoing investment to continue long-term operations.”

According to their website, approximately 150 people work at the Brantford facility.

Maple Leaf Foods is promising to help employees through the transition, potentially offering other jobs within the company. They also pledged to work with the community to find an alternate use for the Canning Street property.

“Consolidating production into our current network allows us to reallocate our resources and increase our efficiencies by further optimizing the existing, more modern facilities in our network," Curtis Frank, the president and CEO of Maple Leaf Foods, said in the release. "This supports our vision to be the most sustainable protein company on Earth and our commitment to produce world-class products safely and efficiently as we support the growth of our protein business."

According to their website, the Brantford site produces approximately 9.4 million kilograms of food a year, including chicken wings and chicken tenders, as well as chicken, turkey and beef fajitas.