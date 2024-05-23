Campaign hopes to deliver relief from hunger in Stratford

KITCHENER
    Red bags will soon be appearing at homes across Stratford – a local effort to help fight hunger.

    The bags will be delivered by a team of Purolator volunteers as part of the organization’s Tackle Hunger Red Bag campaign.

    Approximately 1,000 bags will be distributed throughout the community on May 25th and residents are asked to fill them up with non-perishable food donations for the Stratford House of Blessing food bank.

    Donations can be left out on doorsteps before 9 a.m. on June 1, where Purlator couriers will pick them up.

    According to a news release, the House of Blessing hit a record high last year with 15,393 visits and almost 231,000 meals distributed in the community.

    Some of the food bank’s most needed items include packaged pasta, pasta sauce, high-protein foods, canned goods, canned and powdered dairy, canned fruits and vegetables, whole grain cereals, infant food and baby formula, white rice, and 100 per cent fruit juices.

    Anyone who does not receive ared bag can donate online at the House of Blessing’s website.

