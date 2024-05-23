New roundabout, trails coming to stretch of Ottawa Street in Kitchener

A stretch of a major road in Kitchener is getting a significant upgrade.

Regional council approved several improvements to Ottawa Street from Fischer-Hallman to Mowat Boulevard at a Wednesday night meeting.

The project includes a new roundabout at the Westmount Road intersection as well as multi-use trails on both sides of Ottawa.

There will also be new or upgraded watermains, storm sewers, sidewalks and pedestrian islands.

The work will cost the region just over $10 million. Construction is expected to begin in June and end in December of next year.