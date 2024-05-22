Two injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 401 through Cambridge

A six-vehicle crash brought traffic to a standstill in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 through Cambridge on Wednesday morning.

“One is a tractor trailer,” said OPP Const. Scott Stratton. “Two parties were taken to hospital, one by Ornge. Currently, the information we have is that there is no life-threatening or life-altering injuries involved in this collision.”

Ornge confirmed that a woman in her 40s was transported to hospital in stable condition.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m., between the Hespeler Road and Highway 8 west exit, and shut down all westbound lanes of the highway, except the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane.

“It is a very busy stretch of the 401,” Stratton advised while crews were still on scene. “If you need to go somewhere – find another route.”

The highway reopened early Wednesday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police said they’re still investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.

“I have no information on any charges or any of the details of how the collision occurred,” Stratton added.