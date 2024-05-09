KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police search for missing child from Waterloo

    A provided photo of missing 11-year-old Jaxon from Waterloo. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service) A provided photo of missing 11-year-old Jaxon from Waterloo. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service)
    Waterloo regional police are asking for help finding a missing child from Waterloo.

    Police are looking for 11-year-old Jaxon.

    Jaxon is described as 4’-4’2”, with a thin build, and short dirty blonde hair.

    Police have not said where or when Jaxon was last seen.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.

