WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Regional Police Service has released the description of a suspect wanted in connection to a weekend shooting in Kitchener.

Police responded to the intersection of Charles and Cedar Streets to reports of gunshots early Sunday morning.

Officials say that multiple shots were fired around 2 a.m. during a gathering at a residence in the area.

A dispute reportedly broke out between two people that led to the shooting of a man in his 30s.

"I would say I was 40 or 50 feet away from the shot," neighbour Jimmy Paquette told CTV the next day. "I kind of hit the floor as soon as possible. I actually banged my head off the floor."

Neighbour Dana Terriah said at the time that she remembered hearing five to seven shots being fired.

"I saw a bunch of people running off," said neighbour Justin Collier. "I went to take my dog out just after 2 a.m. and saw a bunch of people run up the road and scatter down the streets."

Police say the shooting victim is now in stable condition, but will not provide specifics to the injury.

"Just knowing that's going on really close to home is a bit of a shock for sure," said neighbour Denver Schlitt the day after the shooting.

Police say they’re looking for a suspect who is described as a Black man with a thin build and short black hair.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video surveillance of the area is being asked to contact police.