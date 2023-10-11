Police release new video in connection to Uptown Waterloo homicide

Police are asking to speak to two individuals seen in new security video, in connection to an Uptown Waterloo homicide in September.

On Sept. 22, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) were called to King Street North near Bridgeport Road around 2:30 a.m., after reports of a stabbing.

A 20-year-old was found with multiple stab wounds and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

“When police responded to the area, it was for reports of a stabbing incident. There were many individuals in the area at that time that were leaving the bar establishments in the area,” said Const. Brad Hickey, with WRPS, in an interview with CTV News on Wednesday.

Last month, cell phone video obtained by CTV News captured the horrifying moments after the fatal stabbing. In the video you can hear several people screaming.

Police arrested a man shortly after the stabbing, but later released him.

NEW VIDEO

On Wednesday afternoon, police released video that appears to show two males walking down the street.

The first individual is described as a male, approximately 5’10”, with facial hair. The male was wearing a grey vest, black ball cap, hooded sweatshirt with red and black sleeves, grey track pants and black running shoes.

The second individual is described as a male, 5’10”, with facial hair. The male was wearing a blue t-shirt, black shorts, black ball cap and crocs.

Police are not calling the two people in the video suspects but said they would like to speak with them about the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS.