Police looking for suspect in Uptown Waterloo homicide

Police are searching for a suspect after a fatal stabbing in Uptown Waterloo.

In an update at 11:41 a.m. Thursday, police said they are now investigating the incident as a homicide.

Police said a person who was previously arrested has been released without charges.

This is a breaking news story. Previous story follows below:

Regional police are looking into an alleged stabbing that left one person dead in Uptown Waterloo.

Around 3 a.m. Friday, police said they were on scene at King Street and Bridgeport Road for an incident.

About half an hour later, they added there were reports of a stabbing in the area and that a male had been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Around 6:30 a.m., police said the victim had been pronounced dead.

A fatal stabbing investigation in Uptown Waterloo. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener) (Sept. 22, 2023)

“I had just seen the traffic this morning, saw it was taped off, asked the police officer if everyone is okay, he said no, and asked someone else what it was,” said nearby resident Jodi Johnston. “I’m nervous.”

One person has been arrested in connection to the incident.

A police presence is expected in the area throughout the morning. As of 9 a.m., investigators were still on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

