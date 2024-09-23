KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police release new photos of break-in suspects

    Source: Waterloo Regional Police Source: Waterloo Regional Police
    Waterloo Regional Police are hoping the public can help them solve a series of break-ins at Cambridge businesses.

    They released new security images on Monday.

    “Investigators are looking to identify and speak to the individuals pictured,” police said in a media release.

    Source: Waterloo Regional Police

    On Aug. 23, officers responded to three break-ins in the area of Pinebush Road and Hespeler Road.

    Police have not shared any further details, including if anything was taken from the businesses.

    Security images of Cambridge break-in suspects. (Source: Waterloo Regional Police)

    Anyone who can identify the people in the photos are asked to call police at 519-570-9777, ext. 8255. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

