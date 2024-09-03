Police seek to identify break-in suspects

Waterloo Regional Police need the public’s help to identify break-in suspects.

On Aug. 23, they entered three Cambridge businesses while they were closed.

Police did not say if anything was stolen.

The three businesses were located in around Pinebush and Hespeler Road.

Police released security images of the suspects on Tuesday.

They’re asking anyone with information give investigators at call at 519-570-9777 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.