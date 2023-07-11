Police release images, seek public’s help after Kitchener pharmacy robbery

Waterloo regional police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an individual after a robbery at a Kitchener pharmacy on Friday, July 7.

Police released images of the person they’re looking for on Tuesday evening.

Members of the forensics team could be seen going in and out of the pharmacy near the intersection of Highland Road West and Westmount Road Friday morning.

Police originally said they were searching for two people.

The suspects entered the pharmacy holding knives and stole cash and narcotics, police said.

Police said they then fled in a vehicle driven by a third person.