Suspects with knives rob Kitchener pharmacy

Waterloo regional police are looking for two men after an armed robbery at a Kitchener pharmacy.

Police were called to a plaza near the intersection of Highland Road West and Westmount Road around 9:15 a.m. Friday.

According to police, the suspects entered the pharmacy holding knives and stole cash and narcotics.

They then fled in a white vehicle driven by a third person. The vehicle was last seen on Highland Road West heading toward Fischer-Hallman Road.

No one was hurt, but the sight of several police cruisers in the plaza was still shocking for some.

“Of course I am very scared why the police are here,” witness Firas Alhjaali said.

Members of Waterloo regional police attending a pharmacy robbery in Kitchener on July 7. (Dave Pettitt/ CTV Kitchener)

Members of the forensics team could be seen going in and out of the pharmacy Friday morning.

The first suspect is described as a Black man in his late teens to early 20s with a thin build. He was wearing all black with a black backpack and mask.

The second suspect is described as a brown man in his early 20s, five feet 10 inches tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a black shirt and a black hoodie.