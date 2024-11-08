Holiday markets to visit in Kitchener
The holiday season is around the corner and there are several festive markets being held in the City of Kitchener to help get people in the spirit.
In November and December the markets will offer one-of-a-kind handmade gifts from a variety of artisans and vendors.
Here are some of the upcoming markets:
Eco-Friendly Holiday Market
Square Peg, 200 King St. W.
Wednesday, Nov. 20 – Friday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 24, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
The final week of the Square Peg Micro-Market (running from Oct. 23 – Nov. 24) will be dedicated to the Waterloo Region Small Business Centre’s annual Eco-Friendly Holiday Market. Shop sustainably this holiday season with this market focused on sustainable consumption, highlighting local businesses who align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Admission is free.
Winter Artisan Market
Kitchener Market, 300 King St. E.
Kick-off night market: Thursday, Nov. 21, 5 – 10 p.m.
Saturday artisan market: Saturdays Nov. 23 – Dec. 21, 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The Winter Artisan Market will showcase a curated selection of artisans from across the region, along with food and drinks from your favourite local vendors. This family-friendly event offers classes and workshops for all ages, song and dance performances, a visit with Santa, and more. This year, the celebrations will kick off with an all-new night market featuring live entertainment, local flavours and activities everyone can enjoy.
The Rockway Christmas Market
Rockway Centre, 1405 King St. E.
Saturday, Nov. 23, 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Shop from local vendors selling handmade crafts, original artwork, and unique gifts. Grab a festive treat at the bake sale, enter to win a door prize and more! Admission is free.
Snowflake Bazaar
Breithaupt Centre, 350 Margaret Ave.
Saturday, Nov. 23, 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Enjoy a festive day of holiday shopping! Find the perfect gifts while supporting local artisans. Admission is free. Purchases are by cash only.
KWFamous Holiday Pop-Up Shoppe
Square Peg, 220 King St. W.
Friday, Nov. 29, Tuesday, Dec. 24
Support the KW maker community and discover unique gifts for friends, family, or yourself. From home decor to jewellery, art, artisan creations and more, there is something for everyone on your shopping list. Admission is free.
Christkindl Market
Kitchener City Hall Rotunda, Carl Zehr Square, and along King Street in front of Kitchener City Hall, 200 King St. W.
Thursday, Dec. 5 to Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Come experience all your favourite sights, sounds, and smells of a classic European market, and stay for the tasty treats, outdoor skating, live entertainment, KidsKindl activities, and warm Christmas ambience. Admission is free and all are welcome!
Other events:
- Paw-liday Festival: Saturday, Nov. 30, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Gaukel Block
- KrampusKINDL: Friday, Dec. 6, 5 - 9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, 12 - 6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., 44 Gaukel
- Indigenous Winter Market: Sunday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Victoria Park Pavilion
- Witch + Wellness Yule Night Market: Friday, Dec. 13, 4 – 10 p.m., Kitchener City Hall
- Holiday Indigenous Art Market: Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Kitchener City Hall
