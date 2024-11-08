KITCHENER
Stolen vehicle rams police cruisers in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say a vehicle struck two cruisers during a traffic stop in Kitchener early Friday morning.

Around 4:45 a.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a stolen BMW near Spadina Road East and Highland Road East.

Police say the driver of the BMW refused to stop and rammed two police cars before fleeing at a high rate of speed.

Due to public safety concerns, police say they did not engage in a pursuit.

Police are still looking for the vehicle described as a silver BMW M3 with a Newfoundland and Labrador license plate, HNK015.

It was last seen on Glen Road in Kitchener.

