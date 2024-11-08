Group of Guelph, Ont. scientists narrowing down plans for new science centre
Wellington County is getting closer to having a new science centre.
A group of scientists in Guelph, Ont. known as Royal City Science is narrowing down plans for a location, and is launching a new partnership to raise money.
The group began developing a business proposal four years ago, and as of now, includes a more than $50 million plan.
“We’re planning to do phase one, which would be 40,000 square feet, add another 30,000, then another 30,000 depending on market and funds available. So the first 40,000 square feet is projected to be roughly $52 million,” said Joanne O’Meara, co-founder of Royal City Science.
Now there’s a new partnership with the Guelph Community Foundation to establish their own named fund, where people can donate directly to the project.
“It really helps us expand our connection with the philanthropic community of the region. Guelph Community Foundation was established 25 years ago for that purpose,” said O’Meara.
With the abrupt closure of the Ontario Science Centre in June, the momentum to build a new one is even greater.
“That really kind of kicked things even into a higher gear because now there’s nowhere really other than Sudbury,” said O’Meara.
The plan calls for exhibits, an observatory, an IMAX theatre and a host of other features, including learning opportunities for school groups.
“Learning about how the world works and understanding nature and looking at all of this beautiful, incredible, weird, wild world around us and being able to say, ‘I want to know, I want to know how it works, why it works, what’s happening.’ And that’s the great thing that having a science centre in the community can bring forward,” said Orbax, a science communicator with the University of Guelph.
The project is years away from completion, but three sites have been short-listed for a location – two in Puslinch and one in Guelph.
“Those sites are great because they’re right beside the 401, which would be fantastic in terms of being very accessible for about eight million people that live within 90 minutes of this sites,” said O’Meara.
There’s still a long way to go for fundraising and organizers are looking into grants that may help.
They’re hoping to decide on a site within the next six months, with a goal of opening by 2028 or 2029.
