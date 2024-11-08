KITCHENER
    Second-degree murder charge after man found dead in Guelph apartment

    A 25-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder after a man was found dead in his Guelph apartment Tuesday afternoon.

    Guelph police said officers were called to the apartment on Woolwich Street near Speedvale Avenue to check the well-being of a tenant.

    A 51-year-old man was found unresponsive and was later pronounced dead.

    After a post-mortem examination, the death was ruled a homicide.

    Police said the accused has no fixed address and was already in custody on unrelated matters.

    Police said there is no ongoing threat to safety.

