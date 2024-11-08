Four teens arrested after stolen vehicles found in Kitchener

Two minors and two adults have been charged in connection to an investigation of vehicles stolen in Peel and Niagara Regions, and found in Kitchener.

On Thursday, officers found two Acura TLXs, previously reported stolen to Niagara Regional Police Service and Peel Regional Police.

Around 5 p.m. on King Street East, investigators found two male suspects and a female suspect. After a brief foot pursuit of one of the male suspects, all three people were arrested.

During the arrests, a large quantity of suspected cocaine and a reprogrammed vehicle key were found and seized.

Later that evening, around 9:45 p.m., officers found another stolen Acura on Lancaster Street West and arrested a male suspect. A reprogrammed vehicle key was also seized.

A 17-year-old boy from Kitchener, a 17-year-old boy from Hamilton, a 18-year-old man from Kitchener and a 18-year-old woman from Kitchener, have been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.

The 17-year-old boy from Hamilton was also charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking. The 18-year-old man was also charged with failure to comply with undertaking. Both were held in police custody for bail hearings.