Kitchener shoplifter brandishes conducted energy weapon: WRPS

Waterloo Region Police are investigating after they say someone stole merchandise from a Kitchener store on Thursday, with a weapon.

Police responded to a robbery in the area of Fairway Road South and Manitou Drive around 7:40 a.m.

“A store employee, a 23-year-old Brampton male, attempted to intervene and arrest an unknown male suspect who stole merchandise from the store,” police said in a news release.

Police said the unknown suspect brandished a conducted energy weapon and fled the area.

He is described as a white male, 5’7” with a slim build, wearing a black coat, black pants and a black baseball cap.

The victim was not hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.