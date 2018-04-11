

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police say they are increasing patrols of school zones in Huron County following several classroom thefts this year.

Police say in less than three months they’ve seen a high volume of break and enters at schools.

Since Jan 7, OPP say there have been seven break and enters at schools in Clinton, Seaforth, and Exeter.

Police say in each incident someone has pried open or broken windows to gain entry to the schools and stolen iPads and laptops.

Police say they have security systems and cameras at some of the schools and they believe the thefts are connected.

Provincial Police say they plan on having more of a presence overnight.