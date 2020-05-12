KITCHENER -- Regional police are investigating two recent instances of hate-motivated crimes in a Waterloo neighbourhood.

Both incidents happened at a home on Laurelwood Drive. Police say the first was on the evening of May 3, with the most recent incident happening on May 9.

An unknown number of vandals targeted the home and damaged property there, according to police.

Following an investigation, police say they believe the incidents were racially-targeted and are treating them as hate-motivated incidents.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.