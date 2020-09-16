KITCHENER -- A suspected medical episode, a commercial truck in the wrong lane and an approaching school zone: these were the factors that led to a police officer jumping onto the side of a moving commercial truck to get it stopped.

The Huron County Ontario Provincial Police says the incident happened early Wednesday morning on Highway 8, between Seaforth and Clinton.

Witnesses reported that the commercial truck was driving erratically, including driving slowly in the oncoming lane.

Police officers found the vehicle near Front Road and tried to stop it.

"Despite the numerous police vehicles following behind with lights and sirens activated the driver failed to stop," a news release explained in part.

"Spike belts were deployed and several tires were deflated however the vehicle continued trucking along at a slow speed."

To make matters worse, the truck was approaching a number of school zones in Clinton. As a result, a senior member of the Huron OPP jumped onto the side of the truck and was able to get into the truck's cab.

With the help of another officer, the officer was able to stop the truck and get the driver out of the vehicle.

Police suspected that the driver was experiencing a medical event, but a news release issued on Tuesday morning explained that the circumstances were still under investigation.

Highway 8 reopened to the public at about 10:15 a.m.