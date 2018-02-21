

CTV Kitchener





Police in Six Nations say members of the community have direct knowledge about the murder of Dustin Monture and aren’t sharing that information with investigators.

Monture died last February, after being shot in the head. He was found on the front lawn of a home on Tuscarora Road.

Three Six Nations men have been arrested in connection with his death and charged with being accessories to Monture’s murder after the fact.

Nobody has ever been arrested for killing the 27 year old.

On Wednesday – the one-year anniversary of the shooting – police issued a media release asking for members of the public to contact investigators.

“We are aware that other members in our community have direct knowledge of this homicide,” Chief Glenn Lickers said in the release.

“I am urging them to contact the police and come forward. As a community, we owe it to Dustin’s family.”

Six Nations police can be reached at 519-445-2811. Tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers.