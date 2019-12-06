KITCHENER -- A Kitchener man accused of 11 food delivery robberies in Kitchener this year has been arrested.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service says that the man, 20, was first charged on Nov. 22 in connection to four robberies.

On Dec. 6, police announced that he had also been charged for the other seven food delivery robberies.

All 11 happened between May and November of this year. In one case, two drivers were robbed in a 10-minute span at a pair of addresses just 750 metres apart.

In each robbery, police say that a firearm or knife was used. Most of them happened between Courtland Avenue and Veronica Drive.

After a thorough investigation, police arrested the man and carried out a search warrant in November.

They seized an airsoft pistol, stolen goods and identification documents.

The accused, who hasn't been named, is also charged in a person-on-person robbery.