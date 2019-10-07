

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - Two different delivery drivers were robbed at gunpoint in a 10-minute span over the weekend.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service responded to the two incidents on Sunday night in Kitchener.

The first happened at about 11:40 p.m. in the area of Highpark Avenue and Courtland Avenue East.

Police say that a delivery service driver and his passenger were robbed at gunpoint by a white man who is described as being about six feet tall with a slim build.

A male suspect reportedly demanded the belongings and food from the driver, who was making a delivery at the time. Police say neither victim suffered any physical injuries.

The suspect in that incident was seen wearing dark clothing and white shoes.

About 10 minutes later, police responded to another similar incident in the area of Siebert Avenue and Clark Avenue, about 750 metres away.

In that instance, a tall black male with a slim build reportedly robbed the service driver, also at gunpoint.

The victim wasn't injured in that robbery, either.

The suspect in the second instance was reportedly wearing a light top and grey pants.

It's not clear whether the two incidents are related, but police are investigating both.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.