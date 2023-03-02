Police looking for suspect after string of robberies in Waterloo region, Guelph

Waterloo regional police are seeking the public help to identify a male suspect believed to be connected to a string of armed robberies that have occurred across Waterloo region and Guelph.

Police said nine robberies have occurred at convince stores since Jan. 8 of this year.

Waterloo regional police are looking to identify this person. (WRPS)

According to police, the robberies have occurred at convenience stores within Kitchener, Wilmot Township, North Dumfries Township, Woolwich Township, and Guelph.

Police said officers believe the same individual is connected to all these robberies.

“In each of these robberies, a lone male suspect brandished weapons, including guns and knives,” police said in a news release. “The suspect then demanded cash and fled the business with money and/or stolen merchandise.”

WRPS' Robbery Team is investigating a string of convenience store robberies and is seeking the public's assistance to identify an involved person.



Police said in several instances, the person arrived in and left the area in a vehicle being driven by another individual.

Waterloo regional police are looking to find this vehicle. (WRPS)

There have been no physical injuries reported as a result of these incidents, police said.

Last week, police issued a notice involving two alleged convenience store robberies that took place on the same day in North Dumfries and Woolwich townships.