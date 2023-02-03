WRPS issue robbery warning following string of store robberies

Waterloo regional police issued a robbery warning Thursday evening after they said two convenience stores and a restaurant in Kitchener were robbed within a 30 minute span.

Shortly after 10 p.m., police warned the public that there would be an increased officer presence near Belmont Avenue West and Glasgow Street for a report of a robbery. No injuries were reported.

Around 10:45 p.m., police reported that two other convenience stores were also robbed. One at Fischer-Hallman Road and Highland Road, while the other was at Victoria Street North and Lancaster Street.

The press release issued by the Waterloo Regional Police Service initially stated that all three robberies took place at convenience stores, but police tweeted Friday morning that one was at a restaurant.

Police said the investigations are still in the early stages and it’s not clear if these incidents are connected to the robbery earlier Thursday at Conestoga Mall.