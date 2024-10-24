Police looking for driver of vehicle driven into home

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a driver after a vehicle hit a home early Thursday morning.

Police were called to the area of Simeon Street and Weber Street East in Kitchener around 3:00 a.m.

The home was occupied at the time of the collision but no one was hurt.

Police are still looking for the driver, who walked away before officers arrived, to check on their well-being.

The driver was last seen in the St. Peters Cemetery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police.