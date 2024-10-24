Kitchener prison in lockdown
Corrections Service Canada has confirmed a women’s prison in Kitchener is in lockdown.
In an email, officials said the measure was put in place at the Grand Valley Institution on Oct. 19. The facility is a multi-level security federal institution.
Corrections officials did not specify why the lockdown was enacted, but they said lockdowns occur when safety and security are at risk and can include situations involving contraband, drugs and edged weapons.
Visits have been suspended until the lockdown ends.
The email from officials said, “normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so.”
