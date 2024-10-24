KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Kitchener prison in lockdown

    The Grand Valley Institution for Women is the only federal prison for women in Ontario. The Grand Valley Institution for Women is the only federal prison for women in Ontario.
    Share

    Corrections Service Canada has confirmed a women’s prison in Kitchener is in lockdown.

    In an email, officials said the measure was put in place at the Grand Valley Institution on Oct. 19. The facility is a multi-level security federal institution.

    Corrections officials did not specify why the lockdown was enacted, but they said lockdowns occur when safety and security are at risk and can include situations involving contraband, drugs and edged weapons.

    Visits have been suspended until the lockdown ends.

    The email from officials said, “normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News