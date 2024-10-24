Cambridge man arrested in child pornography investigation

A Cambridge man has been arrested in an ongoing child pornography investigation.

Waterloo Regional Police’s Cybercrime and Internet Child Exploitation Unit arrested the man after receiving multiple reports about a person on an instant messaging platform sharing child pornography with other chat users.

The content was uploaded and shared between September and October 2024.

The home of a 44-year-old man from the Galt area was searched by police on Oct. 23, and he was arrested. He has been charged with possession and distribution of child pornography as well as breach of probation involving children.