Waterloo Region discussing formal anti-racism campaign

A Waterloo man is calling on the Region of Waterloo to do more to combat racism.

Ashwin Annamalai told councillors Wednesday night about incidents of hate he and his friends have been experiencing.

“One morning, about a month and a half ago, it all culminated when Shiva and I were verbally berated and pushed in downtown Kitchener on a public sidewalk, just because someone did not like the way we looked and the color of our skin,” Annamalai said.

“It started with the small things. You know, people don't smile back when you are walking on the street or they don't greet, when I say ‘good morning’ or ‘hello.’ But then it's turned quite aggressive now. People show us the finger when we're walking on the street, or they ask us to explicitly go back,” delegate Shiva Subramanian said.

Annamalai called on council to run a regional anti-racism campaign.

“If we continue to let our region spiral into more racism, the best and the brightest in the world are not going to come here to study. We lose out on attracting talent. Even people who wish to attend diploma-mills would choose to go to other cities that are safer than ours,” Annamalai said.

Annamalai suggested advertising through radio, television, billboards and Grand River Transit while also bringing grassroot organizations together.

Annamalai earlier spoke to CTV about an incident he experienced last week.

Councillor Colleen James became emotional when she discussed the situation at the council meeting on Wednesday.

“While I couldn't show my daughter everything, a seven-year-old, I had to sit down and tell her don't let anyone tell you that you don't belong here. As someone who is from this community, I never thought that this would be the point that we're at today,” James said.

James asked staff to look at finding ways to address these issues of hate.

“I want to see something with that education component back to this council and coupled with communication and talks with the area municipalities. Some of us received a very, very hateful email a few days ago and that is just one of many. We have a significant crisis when it comes to racism and discrimination in this region,” James said.

“We all have to stand up for this in a gentle way. We have to be respectful and accept one another. That's the way to do it. No government can legislate respect. No government can legislate decency. It has to come from us each and every one of us,” Sue Foxton, a councillor with the Region of Waterloo said.

Chair Karen Redman told the delegates that regional staff will now look into the request for a formal campaign.