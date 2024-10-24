Waterloo Region discussing formal anti-racism campaign
A Waterloo man is calling on the Region of Waterloo to do more to combat racism.
Ashwin Annamalai told councillors Wednesday night about incidents of hate he and his friends have been experiencing.
“One morning, about a month and a half ago, it all culminated when Shiva and I were verbally berated and pushed in downtown Kitchener on a public sidewalk, just because someone did not like the way we looked and the color of our skin,” Annamalai said.
“It started with the small things. You know, people don't smile back when you are walking on the street or they don't greet, when I say ‘good morning’ or ‘hello.’ But then it's turned quite aggressive now. People show us the finger when we're walking on the street, or they ask us to explicitly go back,” delegate Shiva Subramanian said.
Annamalai called on council to run a regional anti-racism campaign.
“If we continue to let our region spiral into more racism, the best and the brightest in the world are not going to come here to study. We lose out on attracting talent. Even people who wish to attend diploma-mills would choose to go to other cities that are safer than ours,” Annamalai said.
Annamalai suggested advertising through radio, television, billboards and Grand River Transit while also bringing grassroot organizations together.
Annamalai earlier spoke to CTV about an incident he experienced last week.
Councillor Colleen James became emotional when she discussed the situation at the council meeting on Wednesday.
“While I couldn't show my daughter everything, a seven-year-old, I had to sit down and tell her don't let anyone tell you that you don't belong here. As someone who is from this community, I never thought that this would be the point that we're at today,” James said.
James asked staff to look at finding ways to address these issues of hate.
“I want to see something with that education component back to this council and coupled with communication and talks with the area municipalities. Some of us received a very, very hateful email a few days ago and that is just one of many. We have a significant crisis when it comes to racism and discrimination in this region,” James said.
“We all have to stand up for this in a gentle way. We have to be respectful and accept one another. That's the way to do it. No government can legislate respect. No government can legislate decency. It has to come from us each and every one of us,” Sue Foxton, a councillor with the Region of Waterloo said.
Chair Karen Redman told the delegates that regional staff will now look into the request for a formal campaign.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Frustrated': Ontario family loses dream home after $38K deposit falls through
It's a dream for many Canadians, trying to save up enough money for a down payment on their very first home. That was also the dream for the Esmeralda family, a family of five with two dogs who currently live in a Scarborough apartment building.
W5 Investigates Heists, arson and a baseball bat brawl: police allege organized crime fought over clothing donation bins
In part three of a four-part investigation into the seedy underbelly of the lucrative clothing donation bin industry, CTV W5's Jon Woodward and Joseph Loiero look into allegations that the industry is rife with organized crime activity.
This radioactive gas is a leading cause of lung cancer. Here's how to check if it's in your home
Radon is a radioactive gas found in nearly every Canadian home. A new research study is putting a renewed spotlight on the invisible, odourless element that is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in Canada.
'Came to Canada with big dreams': More than $60,000 raised for family of employee found dead in Halifax Walmart
Donations are quickly pouring in for the family of a young woman who was found dead inside a Walmart in Halifax last weekend.
How many Canadians are without a doctor? Just-released report outlines health-care situation
A new report by the Canadian Institute for Health Information says 83 per cent of adults in this country have a regular primary-care provider, but that still leaves 5.4 million adults without one.
Town bylaw requests Innisfil family move Halloween display but homeowner refuses
A haunted house in the Ontario Town of Innisfil is causing a real scare for some people a week before Halloween.
Used car market expecting supply crunch as fewer off-lease cars return
Already low on inventory, the used car market is facing an additional supply crunch as fewer off-lease vehicles return to dealership lots — and that's contributing to higher prices.
BREAKING Four people dead after vehicle crashes into guardrail in downtown Toronto
Four people are dead and another is in hospital following a fiery crash in downtown Toronto that happened overnight on Lake Shore Boulevard.
An Afghan province bans all media from showing images of living things to comply with Taliban laws
An Afghan province has banned all media from showing images of living things to ensure compliance with the Taliban's morality laws.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
-
-
LIVE at 10:30 a.m.
LIVE at 10:30 a.m. Trudeau to announce massive drop in immigration targets