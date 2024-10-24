Arrests made in bikes thefts worth tens of thousands of dollars

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested three people and recovered six high-end bicycles worth approximately $21,000.

From Oct. 4 to Oct. 22, police found six bikes stolen from the Centreville area and downtown Kitchener. Five of the bikes have been returned to their owners.

A 34-year-old man, a 35-year-old Kitchener man and a 42-year-old Waterloo man are all facing theft, break-in and weapon charges.

Police encourage bike owners to take pictures of their bicycle and the bike’s serial number.