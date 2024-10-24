Additional charges laid after Kitchener man arrested for armed robbery

Waterloo Regional Police have announced new charges for a man arrested after an armed robbery in Kitchener earlier this month.

On Oct. 2 at around 8:30 p.m. officers were called to the Green Valley Drive and Mill Park Drive area for a reported gunpoint robbery.

The victim, who initially went to a home in the area to purchase a vehicle advertised for sale online, told police they were approached by two male suspects in a vehicle and robbed at gunpoint.

No one was hurt.

A 31-year-old man and a 36-year-old man, both from Kitchener, were charged with multiple robbery, theft and weapon charges.

On Wednesday, police said the 31-year-old man has been identified as a suspect in two other robberies involving a firearm in North Dumfries Township on Aug. 22 and in Waterloo on July 13.

The man now faces additional charges including two counts of robbery with a weapon, three counts of kidnapping and disguise with intent.