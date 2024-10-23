Psychologist says stabber could have experienced a psychotic break before UW attack
A psychologist who recently assessed Geovanny Villalba-Aleman believes he may have experienced a psychotic break before stabbing three people in a gender studies class at the University of Waterloo.
Villalba-Aleman has pled guilty to four assault-related charges for the June 2023 attack. He admitted to going into the classroom and stabbing the professor and two students with a large kitchen knife. Audio of the attack and video of the aftermath were submitted as evidence in the case during his plea hearing.
At the time of the attack, Villalba-Aleman was a 24-year-old international student who had recently graduated from the university.
Psychologist’s report
At his sentencing hearing Wednesday, the psychologist testified that Villalba-Aleman had a history of mental health challenges.
Dr. Smita Vir Tyagi said he struggled with low self-esteem at a young age, had trouble coping with failure and had an inability to connect on an emotional level.
"Other than in academics, he is very hard on himself and sees himself as a failure,” she explained.
Tyagi added that, in her opinion, Villalba-Aleman is likely on the autism spectrum and has shown signs of ADHD and bi-polar disorder.
"At times he has high energy and racing thoughts... and is not able to control his thoughts.”
Tyagi also told the court Villalba-Aleman made several suicide attempts.
She said moving to Canada from Ecuador, combined with the isolation of the pandemic, had a detrimental effect on his wellbeing.
"[Villalba-Aleman] may have been in a state of psychosis in the weeks leading up to the attack.”
Without school and friends, Tyagi added, he didn’t have much else in his life.
"Living with his own thoughts, things he was reading on the internet and had no counterbalance to challenge his extreme thinking.”
Tyagi’s expertise was meant to aid the court in assessing Villalba-Aleman’s mental state at the time of the attack, and will be one of the many factors that the judge will consider when determining his sentence.
More from the hearing
Earlier this week, victim impact statements were read in court. Katy Fulfer, the professor who Villalba-Aleman attacked, was there to share hers in person.
“In the aftermath, my sleep was disrupted,” she said. “Sometimes I would wake up, face soaked in tears from crying in my sleep.”
On Tuesday, the Crown argued that the triple stabbing should be treated as a terrorist act.
Federal prosecutors explained that Villalba-Aleman was ideologically-motivated when he entered a gender studies classroom and attacked three people.
The hearing will continue until the end of the week. It’s unclear if the judge will make a ruling on the terrorism charge by the end of the week.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada will cut its permanent immigration levels by at least 20 per cent
Canada will lower the number of permanent immigrants it allows into the country by at least 20 per cent from its previous target of 500,000, CTV News confirmed Wednesday.
Trudeau says Liberals 'strong and united' despite caucus dissent
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Liberal party is 'strong and united,' despite efforts from within his caucus to oust him as leader.
'Canadians can breathe a sigh of relief': Bank of Canada governor on interest rate cut
The Bank of Canada made a sizable cut to its key lending rate Wednesday from 4.25 per cent to 3.75 per cent as the global economy continues to expand. The half percentage point cut is the fourth rate cut in a row by the central bank as inflation dropped from 2.7 per cent in June to 1.6 per cent in September.
CEO of N.B. potato chip company taking 'extended leave of absence' after arrest
The president and CEO of New Brunswick-based Covered Bridge Potato Chips is taking an 'extended leave of absence' after being charged with domestic violence this past weekend.
Memorial growing outside Halifax Walmart where employee was found dead
A memorial is growing outside a Walmart in Halifax after a 19-year-old employee was found dead inside an oven in the store Saturday night.
Search efforts begin at Prairie Green Landfill: Manitoba government
A search has started at Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of two victims of a serial killer.
'Things are very hard here': Popular Toronto crossing guard asks community for help finding work
He is a familiar face to residents of a neighbourhood just west of Roncesvalles Avenue.
Turkish jets strike Kurdish militant targets in Iraq and Syria following attack on defence company
Turkiye’s air force struck Kurdish militant targets in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday in apparent retaliation for an attack at a key state-run defence company that killed five people and wounded more than a dozen others.
Air Transat laying off hundreds of flight attendants, says cuts are temporary
Air Transat says it is laying off as many as 400 flight attendants, but plans to bring them back to work at some point.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.