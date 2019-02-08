

The OPP are looking to speak to the driver of a white cube van believed to be involved with the fatal crash outside of Arthur on Friday.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance to locate the vehicle, similar to the one pictured to the left, that might have front end damage.

In an earlier press release, OPP said they were looking to speak to the driver of another van. They later indicated that they located the van in the image they provided and it was not involved with the collision.

The investigation into the crash northwest of Guelph is still ongoing. OPP are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them.

Robert William Crosby, 66, of Dundalk was pronounced dead on the scene after first responders arrived at the serious multi-vehicle collision around 1:45 p.m. on Friday.

Four others were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Police initially said road and weather conditions were extremely poor and advised people to avoid unnecessary travel.