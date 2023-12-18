Police looking for 4 suspects in Waterloo home invasion

A home invasion in Waterloo is under investigation.

Waterloo regional police say they were called to the home on Fischer-Hallman Road North and Keats Way around 12:10 a.m. Monday.

Police say five people were inside when four masked intruders armed with a firearm and knives forced their way into the residence.

One person was hurt and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the incident was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8255.

No suspect description was released by police.