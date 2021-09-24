Police launch homicide investigation after male found dead in Kitchener

KITCHENER -

Waterloo regional police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in Kitchener early Friday morning.

Officials say they responded to a call about an injured man on Paulander Drive around 4:30 a.m.

He was found outside near a trail in the area.

Police say he was deceased when they arrived on scene.

They are still working to identify the man and contact his family.

They say there will be a heavy police presence in the area throughout the day.

Anyone with information should contact police or Crime Stoppers.Increased police presence in the area of Paulander Drive in Kitchener for a suspicious death investigation.