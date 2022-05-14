Police investigating suspicious death of eight-year-old, searching for possibly armed man in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police are investigating the suspicious death of an eight-year-old and continue to look for a man, who is believed to be armed and dangerous, in Cambridge.

Emergency crews were called to a residence in the area of Townline and River Roads around 10 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release.

Police say they found a dead eight-year-old boy once they arrived.

Officials tweeted just after noon that they were conducting a search in the area and were asking residents to stay inside.

Police also warned drivers to expect road closures and asked them to avoid the area.

Around 3 p.m., police released a description of the man they were looking for.

He's described as white, around 40-years-old, and 5'11 with blue eyes, a thin build, short blonde hair, and facial scruff, wearing brown khaki pants and possibly a dark army-style bucket hat.

Police say there are concerns for his safety.

There will continue to be a police presence in the area to investigate the circumstances that led to the death. A post mortem will also take place.

Regional police are also using a drone in the area of Townline to help with the search.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.