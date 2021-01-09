Advertisement
Police investigating sudden death of woman in Kitchener
Published Saturday, January 9, 2021 1:02PM EST
Waterloo regional police on Ruskview Road. (Edwin Huras - CTV Kitchener) (Jan. 9, 2020)
KITCHENER -- The sudden death of a woman in Kitchener is under investigation by Waterloo regional police.
Officers could be seen on Ruskview Road Saturday, near Greenbrook Drive and Fischer-Hallman Road.
An increased police presence is expected in the busy area throughout the day.
More details will be released at a later time, according to officials.