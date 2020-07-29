KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they're investigating several residential break-and-enters in Waterloo.

The break-ins happened in the area of Moccasin Drive, Greenbrier Drive and Longwood Drive in Waterloo in the early morning hours of July 28.

Police say the suspect broke in while the residents were sleeping. The person got into three homes by cutting screens on windows and doors. They stole personal items and, in one case, a vehicle. Police say the suspect didn't get into a fourth home.

Police say they believe the incidents are related.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Police say they've received 59 reports of residential break-and-enters in the region between July 1 and 15.

Residents are reminded to lock their doors, lock up valuables, set up outdoor lighting and not leave anything in plain sight.

People should also look out for their neighbours and report any specific activity, police say.