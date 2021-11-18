Police investigating series of vehicle break-ins north of Guelph

ERAMOSA TOWNSHIP -

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins north of Guelph.

Police said the crimes occurred Wednesday night off Highway 6 in Eramosa Township.

OPP tweeted surveillance footage showing a person attempt to break into several vehicles parked on residential properties and successfully enter two of the vehicles.

Police didn’t list any stolen property and no other information has been given at this time.

Anyone with information or looking to submit surveillance footage can contact police at 1-888-310-1122.