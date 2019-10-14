Featured
Police investigating robbery in Kitchener
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, October 14, 2019 3:17PM EDT
KITCHENER - Police are investigating following reports of a robbery in Kitchener early Monday morning.
They said it happened around 12 a.m. in the area of Old Chicopee Trail.
A food delivery driver was making a delivery when they were approached by an unknown man, according to police.
Police say the suspect allegedly held a handgun and demanded money and the food.
The suspect has been described as a black or brown-skinned man, 19 to 27 years old, wearing dark clothing, with a thin build and about 5-foot-9.
The victim did not sustain any injuries.
This isn't the only incident police are investigating.
Two others were robbed at gunpoint within a 10 minute span last weekend.
Another person was robbed at knifepoint last month.
All three incidents happened near Courtland Avenue and Block Line.