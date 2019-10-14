

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - Police are investigating following reports of a robbery in Kitchener early Monday morning.

They said it happened around 12 a.m. in the area of Old Chicopee Trail.

A food delivery driver was making a delivery when they were approached by an unknown man, according to police.

Police say the suspect allegedly held a handgun and demanded money and the food.

The suspect has been described as a black or brown-skinned man, 19 to 27 years old, wearing dark clothing, with a thin build and about 5-foot-9.

The victim did not sustain any injuries.

This isn't the only incident police are investigating.

Two others were robbed at gunpoint within a 10 minute span last weekend.

Another person was robbed at knifepoint last month.

All three incidents happened near Courtland Avenue and Block Line.