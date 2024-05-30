KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police investigating reported shooting in Kitchener

    Waterloo Regional Police Service investigating a reported shooting in the Courtland Avenue East area of Kitchener on May 30, 2024. (Jeff Pickel/CTV News) Waterloo Regional Police Service investigating a reported shooting in the Courtland Avenue East area of Kitchener on May 30, 2024. (Jeff Pickel/CTV News)
    Waterloo regional police are investigating a reported shooting in the Courtland Avenue East and Block Line Road area of Kitchener.

    Police put out a social media post at 9:42 a.m. Thursday morning warning of an increased police presence in the area.

    They said no injuries have been reported.

     

    This is a developing story. More to come.

