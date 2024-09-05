KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police investigating reported assault on LRT near Kitchener City Hall

    lrt ion waterloo
    Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after they were told a male threw something at a passenger on the LRT.

    Officers learned the assault happened near the ION station at Kitchener City Hall on Tuesday around 8:10 p.m.

    They said the victim was approached by a stranger who made derogatory comments before hurling the item.

    The suspect is described as white, with an average build and a beard. At the time he wore a white hat and a yellow shirt.

