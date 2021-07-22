Advertisement
Police investigating report of sexual assault at Waterloo business
Published Thursday, July 22, 2021 1:58PM EDT
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013.
KITCHENER -- Regional police are investigating an alleged sexual assault at a business in Waterloo last month.
Officers were called to a business in the area of Erb Street West around 7 p.m. on June 30. Police said a woman was walking in the store and was sexually assaulted by an unknown man.
Police said the suspect was described as a white man, around 50 years old, 5'10" tall, wearing a grey baseball cap, a dark top, light-coloured shorts, and a blue mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.