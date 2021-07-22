KITCHENER -- Regional police are investigating an alleged sexual assault at a business in Waterloo last month.

Officers were called to a business in the area of Erb Street West around 7 p.m. on June 30. Police said a woman was walking in the store and was sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

Police said the suspect was described as a white man, around 50 years old, 5'10" tall, wearing a grey baseball cap, a dark top, light-coloured shorts, and a blue mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.